SKN breathes sigh of relief after passing of Irma and Jose

A tumultuous week saw two hurricanes, Irma and Jose, threaten St. Kitts and Nevis. Irma’s wrath was not brought down in full force on the federation, and Jose swung northwest and now sits out of harm’s way as a tropical storm in the Atlantic. After citizens hunkered down in safety and the storms passed through, the recovery efforts began.

The majority of issues faced in the federation revolved around downed power lines on St. Kitts. Residents of Nevis saw their current back up and running, despite a few hiccups, by Thursday, Sept. 7.

On St. Kitts, a five-member crew sent by the government of St. Lucia and LUCELEC (St. Lucia Electricity Company) assisted to assess damages and restore power lines to affected areas. Skelec has been working throughout the week to restore power across parishes on St. Kitts in a manner as timely as possible. Skelec management apologized for any areas that are still without electricity and guaranteed that they are doing everything they can to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible, according to a press release. In their last announcement following a governmental cabinet meeting on Sept. 11, those areas were Bayfords, parts of Keys, Ottley’s Level and Bellevue to Newton Ground.

The relief efforts on the island have been bolstered by an insurance payout from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility. The federation received US$2,294,603 as part of an insurance pay out by the organisation, which was established as a regional catastrophe fund for Caribbean governments.

After damages on the islands were assessed, it was made clear that St. Kitts and Nevis were spared the horror that many of the island’s neighbors endured. Relief efforts have been initiated in both the public and private sectors, which revolve around getting much needed food and aid to those in affected areas. Many islands have almost nothing left, and a week without power, cell service or water is just the beginning of a long road to recovery.

The federal cabinet has met to assess relief efforts for St. Kitts and Nevis’ nationals living in affected areas. Governmental visits have been paid to BVI, the USVI, Anguilla and St. Maarten to meet with the federations nationals stranded there and assess their needs.

A national service of prayer, praise and thanksgiving service was held Sept. 12 at the Wesley Methodist Church on St. Kitts and the Charlestown Methodist Church on Nevis. These ceremonies revolved around giving thanks that the twin-island nation was spared from the worst of Hurricane Irma.

As power continues to be restored, life on the federation begins to move on as usual, a practical miracle one week after a hurricane that claimed at least 31 lives and caused more than US$10 billion in damages.