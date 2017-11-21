SKN Broadband Charges High, But Could Be Worse

By Dan Ehrlich

Broadband Internet service in St. Kitt and Nevis isn’t cheap. At around $78 per month the most positive thing you can say is it’s not nearly as bad as Haiti, with the Caribbean’s most expensive Internet service at $224 per month. What makes that figure even worse is that Haiti is the poorest country in the region.

These figures are part of a extensive survey of worldwide broadband costs done by price comparative site Cable.CO.UK. The firm examined 196 countries and came up with their international ranking as per monthly service charge. (see link below)

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1oH5Ham4Yn8x80ma0j_Z5SnOcQyUIsbPtzmcc0fvUEeI/edit#gid=216699028

So who is No. 1? Iran offers the world’s cheapest broadband, with an average cost of $5.37 per month. Burkina Faso is the most expensive, with an average package price of $954.54.

In the Caribbean St. Martin, ranked 19, is the regional champ at about $21 per month. It’s followed by the Dominican Republic ranked 43 at $34 per month. St. Kitts and Nevis is ranked 138, ahead of Anguilla, Guyana, USVI, BVI and Haiti at 191.

Six of the top ten cheapest countries in the world are found in the former USSR (Commonwealth of Independent States or CIS), including the Russian Federation itself.

Within Western Europe Italy is the cheapest with an average package price of $28.89 per month, followed by Germany ($34.07), Denmark ($35.90) and France ($36.34). The UK came in 8th cheapest out of 28, with an average package price of $40.52 per month.

In the Near East region, war-ravaged Syria came in cheapest with an average monthly price of $12.15 per month (and ranked fifth overall), with Saudi Arabia (USD 84.03), Bahrain (USD 104.93), Oman (USD 147.87), Qatar (USD 149.41) and the United Arab Emirates (USD 155.17) providing the most expensive connectivity in the region.

Iran is the cheapest in Asia (as well as cheapest globally) with an average package price of $5.37 per month, followed by Nepal ($18.85) and Sri Lanka ($20.17), all three countries also ranked in the top 20 of the cheapest in the world. The Maldives ($86.08), Laos ($231.76) and Brunei($267.33) provide the most expensive package price per month.

Mexico is the cheapest country in Central America with an average broadband package cost per month of $26.64, Panama being the most expensive with an average package price of $112.77 per month.

In North America, Canada offers the cheapest broadband on average ($54.92), coming in 21 positions ahead of the United States globally ($66.17). Bermuda provides the most expensive packages in the region with an average price of USD 126.80 per month.