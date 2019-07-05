The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) travelled to St. Lucia this week to assist the smooth running of the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government.

Meet Constable 732 Rudwell Mickle (pictured below) and Constable 515 Justin Griffin (pictured below Constable Mickle’s photo).

Constable Mickle is a 10-year veteran in the Police Force while Constable Griffin, who is stationed in Nevis, has worked with RSCNPF for the past 22 years. Griffin and Mickle are assigned to the Traffic Department in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, and this week they are honoured to be serving as police outriders for the Heads of Government and their delegations.

This is the first time that either of them has served outside of St. Kitts and Nevis as outriders, which heightens the honour even more.

The two constables brought their motorcycles with them, joining three outriders from Antigua and Barbuda to make up a police escort of about 15. The majority of the outriders escorting the dignitaries and their entourages during the 40th Regular Meeting are from the St. Lucian Police Force.