SKN most dynamic country for ICT use worldwide

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-St. Kitts and Nevis were recently named the most dynamic country worldwide at the World Information Society Report Launch, where the annual information and communications technology (ICT) Development Index country rankings had the Federation moving 20 spots.

The ranking is a composite measurement that ranks 175 countries according to their level of ICT access, use and skills. The Republic of Korea was ranked the top country while St. Kitts and Nevis moved from a ranking of 54 to 34 the most by any nation.

In an interview with members of the media Attorney General and Minister of Information Technology the Hon. Vincent Byron boasted of the achievements by the Federation at the symposium.

“I have just returned from Botswana where I attended the 14th World Information Society Report Launch. It is a symposium that had countries from all over the world and over the last year they have measured the ranking of 175 countries. St. Kitts and Nevis for 2015-2016 has been ranked the most dynamic country in the world.,” he said.

He disclosed that St. Kitts and Nevis had received two awards at the events, one based on rankings and the other based on the value of the ICT activities per capita.

“This is a major accomplishment by this country. What it does mean is that our economy is so dynamic that average citizens are now using ICTs in terms of cell phones, fix lines and broadband more than other countries in the region. It says that this country has far greater access to these devices and use of information in society,” he said.

Mr. Byron stated that the Federation’s ranking was ahead of all the countries in the Caribbean and was third in the wider Americas.

“In terms of the Americas…St. Kitts and Nevis comes just behind the United States and Canada.”

The government minister indicated the award was an achievement of significance for the people and it validates the whole concept of our economic activity.

“It is a remarkable achievement all of us should be proud of about just in terms of the investments made by the service providers because they can rely on the strength of our economy by the government as well who has poured significant monies over the last 12 months into this sector,” he said.

Bryon also pledged to solidify the Federation’s recent technological accomplishments and identified the National ICT Centre to be opened in 2017 next year as another avenue for growth in the technological field.

“We have spent some significant money in the National ICT Centre that should be opened in February next year. We are going to be moving forward aggressively to ensure we not only maintain This lead we have shown but we build on it from strength to strength. We are the envy of a lot of countries world-wide,” he stated.

Byron also explained how St. Kitts and Nevis could become more developers stating the new ICT centre will be for training to give certification to a wide range of applications

“It will need an innovation centre that we will hope will have training in apps development. It will also be home to an incubation facility where small businesses can come and develop to allow them to be involved in apps and the creation of content so that we not only download but upload as well,” he said.

“We hope to be the catalyst over the next couple of years to launch an information society in St. Kitts and Nevis that we hope will be involved.”