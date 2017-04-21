SKN in the hunt for more medal at World Relays

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Five athletes and one coach from St. Kitts and Nevis have been selected to represent the federation at the third biennial IAAF World Relay Championships to be held this weekend in the Bahamas.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA) announced a team that will participate in the competition in the 4x100m and 4x200m relay events.

The delegation would be led by Fitzroy ‘Eric’ Francis who will also serve as head coach. The team is made up of Olympians Brijesh Lawrence, Lestrod Roland, Allistar Clarke and Delwayne Delaney and 20-year-old Hakeem Huggins.

The team however is missing a host of notable names whom will be absent whether through injury or other commitments. Some of the absentees include Kim Collins, Antoine Adams and Jason Rogers.

The SKNAAA indicated that the team Selection was based on performances at the 2016 National Championships along with athlete’s fitness and competition shape for calendar year 2017.

They added that previous participants of Team St. Kitts and Nevis’ successful relay quartets were forced to withdraw from the Championships due to injury and scholastic commitments.

The team of Antoine Adams, Brijesh Lawrence, Lestrod Roland and Alistair Clarke took home silver in the 4x200m men’s relay in the inaugural IAAF World Relays in 2014.

Running in lane 8 in the finals the quartet bested the France who finished third with a time of 120.51seconds. Jamaica won the gold medal and set a new world record of 1:18.63.

The SKNAAA also announced on Wednesday that the, athletes had already begun making their way to the Bahamas.

They also extended congratulations to all selected and wishes the team a successful World Relays campaign.

The team would be in action on Saturday evening at 7:59 p.m for the 4x100m heats and the final later that evening at 10:36p.m

On Sunday they will take the track in the4x200m heat at 7:35 p.m with the final at 9:29 later that evening.