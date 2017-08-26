SKN Men’s football team completes Indian tournament undefeated

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National team this week competed in a tri-nation competition in India where the team finished undefeated earning themselves two 1-1 draw in the competition.

The invitational tournament was competed between the host, St. Kitts and Nevis and Mauritius.

The St. Kitts and Nevis team had to rely on a late goal from Kimaree Rogers to earn a 1-1 in their opening game Tuesday.

In their final game, SKN only needed a win to be crowned champions in the competition, but needed another second half goal this time from G’vauhgn Amory to secure another 1-1 draw and second place in the tournament.

In an exclusive interview with the Observer, General Secretary of the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) Stanley Jacobs indicated that they were extremely pleased with the performance of the team in this important and historic tournament.

“It was a huge step on the part of the SKNFA to make the decision to enter into this invitational,” he said. “And we believe that competitions such as these bodes well for the continued development of the St. Kitts and Nevis Men’s team. As a result of those matches that we play[ed], we have been able to raise the profile of St. Kitts and Nevis football globally to the point now we are receiving tremendous interest for international friendly matches. I think that will continue well into the future once we maintain our current level of play.”

He also commended the players on their performance against countries that are much far developed than St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We came out of this competition undefeated, with two draws,” he said. “Although we were not able to get a victory, we played extremely well against countries that are by far more developed with more resources and [a] much larger population than ours. We were still able to hold our own.”

He added that this tournament also adds to the continued development of the senior men’s team and believes the team can only get stronger from these type of tournaments.

“The strategy of Coach Passy is to expose as [many] of these players to the senior national team,” Jacobs said. “This tournament he opted to use mostly local[ly] based players, with the objective of exposing them to this type of environment. Hopefully, they are seen by potential coaches [who can] provide opportunities for them.”