SKN to Provide Hurricane relief to The Bahamas and Haiti

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The government of St. Kitts and Nevis have committed $1 million for hurricane relief for Caribbean neighbours after they were left reeling by the effect of hurricane Matthew in early October.

The Bahamas and Haiti were severely impacted both with the latter needing significant assistance.

On Haiti the hurricane left widespread damage in the impoverished country as it killed over 800, destroyed approximately 200,000 homes and leaving 1.4 million people in need of humanitarian aid.

Damages were estimated at just short of $2 billion USD and the Haitian government called for assistance from neighbouring islands.

In the Bahamas damages were less severe and was mostly caused by flooding though some reports indicate residents had to flee their homes.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister and Minister of finance Dr. The Hon.Timothy Harris has announced that Cabinet has approved to pledge $1 million to relief efforts in both countries.

“The Cabinet also took note of a report from the CARICOM Chairman under damage caused to Haiti and The Bahamas by Hurricane Matthew. In this regard Cabinet noted its regret at the devastation occasioned on Haiti and the significant damage to The Bahamas. Cabinet pledges its support to these islands totalling just over $1M.

He added that the sum will be shared between the two countries on an equitable basis, taking into account the damage and financial condition both states.

“We have been fortunate so far to be spared the ravages of a hurricane for the 2016 season. We are prepared as a people not only to sympathize with those who suffer but also to extend a helping hand. We are happy to be in this position to experience the satisfaction of giving to others. For all of God’s mercies and our accomplishments and successes to date we are minded to say to God be the glory great things He has done.”

The Chamber of Industry and commerce in St Kitts and Nevis will conduct a relief effort soliciting donations from the general public during the month of December.