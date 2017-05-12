SKN tops Barbados in Friendly

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The St. Kitts and Nevis National football team got the better of its Caribbean counterparts Barbados in an international friendly held at Warner Park on Saturday evening.

In front a fair sized crowd the Sugar Boys were 2-1 winners in a game they dominated from the outset creating a number of goal scoring opportunities as they troubled the Barbados defence with some intricate passing.

The home side got their reward in the 9th minute when a strike from JaviemBlanchette was too much for the Barbadian goalie to give St. Kitts and Nevis a deserved lead.

Following taking the lead, the home side continued to dominate but failed to make their opportunities count.

Later in the first half the Barbados team started to grow in to the game and saw their share of possession increased.

On the stroke of half time they made the St. Kitts and Nevis defenders pay with Rashad Jules copping off a slick passing move from the away side to level the game on the stroke of halftime.

In the second half the Barbados side continue in the same vein as they finished the first half but was met with resistance by the sturdy St. Kitts and Nevis defence.

However it was the home side that was successful in finding a winner through substitute Carlos Bertie whose low but powerful strike.

The goal however had a suspicion for offside but was not deemed that way.

Following the game the St. Kitts and Nevis Head Coach Jacques Passy stated that he was happy with his team’s performance in the early stages of the game.

“The first 25 minutes were brilliant. From the 25th minute of the first half until the 20th minute of the second half I wasn’t satisfied at all. I thought that we couldn’t control the game, and football is a game that you have to control either by possession or by the way you play. At the end of the day, we got the result because of the first 25 minutes and the last 25 minutes,” he said.

Mr. Passy also singled out Blanchette for his stellar performance in the game.

The game was an opportunity for the team to give chances to the some of the players who recently featured for the U20 team and Passy also indicated how impressed he was with their performance.