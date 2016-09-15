SKN- U20 team looking to make light work of St. Lucia in international friendly

Seeking to achieve goals before regional tournament in October

By Staff Writer

The Federation’s male Under-20 football team wants to put in a good performance in their international friendly encounter against a strong St. Lucia lineup tomorrow (Sept. 17) at Warner Park.

The game is being a practice match for both teams. However, it will test the local boys in their abilities and their readiness to be ready for the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) tournament in Curacao, next month.

Coach Jamir Claxton said his unit has been preparing for the match for weeks and on Saturday expect a victory.

He said because the CFU tournament is still weeks away, they have set goals that they want to accomplish in the leadup to the tournament. He also stressed that it would not only aid in the team’s preparation but also in the way St. Kitts and Nevis perform at that tournament.

The major goal for the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) and the management staff of the junior team is to win the tournament.

Mr. Claxton stated the team’s main priority heading into the final leg of the competition is to qualify for the Concacaf tournament scheduled in Costa Rica in February.

“Winning that tournament would put us in the stage where the respective players would bring attention to themselves and their country as a whole. These young players would be in a position to make opportunities for trials,” added Claxton.

He revealed he has been putting the young players through a strict training regiment which challenged many since most were not experienced to such lengthy sessions.

However, all the players are fit and ready and hoping that no major injuries are picked up by the players since most of those turning out for the encounter would be representing their country in Curacao.

The action kicks off at 8 p.m., the SKNFA announced.