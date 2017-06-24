SKNFA president announces next goal project for Bath Village

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Anthony Johnson, the president of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), has announced intentions of building the next goal project sponsored by FIFA in Nevis in the form of an upgrade to the Bath playing field.

Johnson told member clubs of the SKNFA that upon completion of the current goal project, which is a technical centre being constructed in St. Peters, the next project will be upgrading the Bath playing field to international standards.

“Upon completion of goal projects three and four – because the technical centre has come in many phases – when the fields are finished, we will be doing a goal project on the Island of Nevis,” he said. “We have already identified the Bath playing field as the facility we will upgrade to an international standard.”

The SKNFA president indicated that constructing the project on Nevis is part of the SKNFA efforts to improve football on the island.

“I see Nevis as being part an parcel,” he said. “We have to move together, we have to develop football together and that is why we have always had a candidate from Nevis.”

He added that they have already increased the number of clubs from Nevis with the additions of Bath United and Hard Times, as well as other gains made on the island.

“We have brought football to Nevis, not only in terms of courses, but [also] it is the first time we have had CONCACAF and FIFA courses to Nevis,” he said. “We had hosted the first-ever U17 womens tournament in Nevis. “We have had several officials from Nevis appointed to the FIFA list, but we don’t believe that is sufficient. We are far from finished; there is more work to be done.”

Johnson added that they are in discussions with the Nevis Football Association in an effort to have more football being played in Nevis.

“We are proposing their members will become provisional members in the interim period because we would want the Nevis football association to become a full member,” he said. “That will allow its members to become provisional and then then allow those clubs in Nevis to play in the SKNFA leagues. There will be more football being played in Nevis. You will have less need for travel between St. Kitts and Nevis because that is a significant cost.”

Johnson also indicated that the first time premier division football was played in Nevis was under his leadership.