SKNFA Technical Centre main building 80% done

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Phase one of the technical Centre being built by the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) which includes the construction of the main building is 80 percent finished and is set for an early 2017 completion.

Speaking at the construction site, the President of the SKNFA said they are hoping to have the main building of the project completed in the first half of this year and then focus would be placed on the construction of the fields.

He explained the importance of the facility to the work of the SKNFA.

“It is extremely important because this will really be the heart of our technical development. What is proposed for this facility is that from a young age our players will be able to come here…they will train and will be able to be educated in the rudiments of the sport and be able to be accommodated here in terms of camps,” he said.

Mr. Johnson said the facility will train players both physically and mentally.

“The mental aspect is critically important if we are to do well at tournaments overseas. We see this as our home of excellence,” he said.

He commended all who have been involved in the project as well as FIFA for its contribution.

Lennox warner whose company is responsible for the construction disclosed that the prediction for project completion should be around the end of March despite some challenges.

“We are having some small setbacks and that has a lot to do with the flow of cash coming from Zurich..but within our confines we are doing our best,” he said.

He said it is a larger project and the management of the financing is very prudent.

“If you were to look at the size of the project…each floor is about 20,000 square foot. For each phase it carries about $500,000 US,” he said.

He added that the team is working hard to see St. Kitts football at the next level.

“With the fields in place within the next year or too we expect St. Kitts and Nevis to be a force to be reckoned with in the entire region,” he said.

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani on a recent visit to St. Kitts gave his thoughts on the facility.

“It is actually very impressive…Obviously we know that there are a lot of challenges in a lot of the regions in CONCACAF, not only in the Caribbean and Central America. Infrastructure is always a challenge, but what I’ve seen here and the human work that is being done is quite impressive and I look forward to coming back and seeing the completion of this project here,” he said.