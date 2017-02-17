SKNOC reaffirms commitment to sports organizations

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) has reaffirmed its commitment to improving sports disciplines in the Federation.

Secretary General of the SKNOC Glen Jeffers told reporters the committee has been instrumental in background work in multiple sports including SKNFA youth programs.

“I think we rolled out two basic and advance courses to a maximum of $24,000 US which we put in that kind of development because it is not all monies can go into competitions some have to go in to doing the background work that you won’t see,” Mr. Jeffers said.

He added the committee has invested heavily in volleyball and is hoping to continue that relationship for this year as well as next.

Jeffers said the NOC has worked closely with athletes and most of the multisport competitions that take part in athletics and to some lesser degree table tennis and other individual sports.

He also revealed that a goal of SKNOC is to have a team sport qualify for a multi-sport competition as well as other individual sports outside of athletics.

“It is an ongoing process. A new executive came in in November and we are really taking a hard look and completing our strategic plan in ensuring we have more sports in the multi-sport games,” he said.

Jeffers added they will be encouraging the other member associations to have intent when participating in in regional and international competitions.

“We are going to be calling on our members and will put more emphasis on them and take the regional and international competitions seriously in terms of getting ranking and meeting qualifying criteria,” he stated.

He said along with their completion investment they also have major investments in coaching education.

The SKNOC most recent investment was assisting with over $50,000 US to the SKNFA to send a U20 team to the CONCACAF Championship to be played later this month in Costa Rica.