Jamal Slack of Upper Fiennes Avenue was granted bail on May 09 after being charged for the offence of Grievous Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed on May 3 and is in relation to a report made by a male who had an altercation with Slack in which the male sustained injuries to his knees and a broken foot.

He was bailed in the sum of $50,000 with two sureties with the conditions that: (1) : no contact should be made and he is to stay 100ft away from the Virtual Complainant; (2) he is to surrender all travel documents; and (3) report to the Basseterre Police Station twice weekly. He is set to appear at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on July 01, 2019.