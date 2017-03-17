Slope Stabilization Erosion Control To Begin At New River And Coconut Walk

By S. Williams

Efforts are being made to protect the remaining Lime Kiln Structure, a tourist attraction located at New River Estate, through a Slope Stabilization and Erosion Control Project which is being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture.

On Tuesday 14th March, representatives from the various agencies responsible for contributing to the collaborative effort of which the project is comprised, held a brief ceremony at the site to give the public an overview of the project.

Opening Remarks were given by Mr. Randy Elliot, Acting Director of Agriculture and a brief Project Overview was done Ms. Lilith Richards who is the Project Coordinator. Remarks were also made by Mr. Chris Hilton from Smith and Warner International, the company responsible for designing the project and Mr. Oswald Wilfred from the project contractor LEFCO. Mr. Eric Evelyn, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture also spoke on the occasion.

The main aim of the project is to reduce the coastal erosion in New River and Coconut Walk Estates through the construction of riprap within the water by the usage of stones and boulders. The project is expected to begin as soon as documentations from planning are approved

For over two centuries, the Lime Kiln Structure was used to fire local coral which was then used for its lime content in a mixture to form mortar for construction purposes. Many of the structures on Nevis are made of stone and large boulders and this particular mortar held up well this type of construction material.

The historic kiln is located on the eastern side of the island in Huggins Bay, south of Butlers and Eden Brown Bay and the entire project is being funded by the European Union through the OECS Commission and is valued at over EC $1 million