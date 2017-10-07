Snap elections in November?

The leader of the Nevis Reformation Party is convinced that the people of the island should prepare for a snap election in November.

Nevis Reformation Party leader Joseph Parry told “The Observer” he “sees” a snap election coming.

“Nobody ever waits for five years to have an election . I wouldn’t be surprised if we have an election in November. That is what I think is going to happen. They want to snap. They want to have a snap election. That is what I see. What I feel right now is not important it is what I see. They are planning a snap elections because they are losing ground ,” the former premier said.

Parry claims that the current Premier of Nevis Hon Vance Amory is being “forced” to hold the Concerns Citizens Movement Party Convention so that the leadership role can be handed over to the current Deputy leader of the party Hon Mark Brantley.

“My understanding is that they have forced Mr. Amory to agree to a convention the last week of this month (October) and quote me on that . It is my understanding that they have forced him and people have approached him and he has conceded,” Parry claims.

Parry noted however that he is not sure who will be announcing the date or ringing the bell of the next NIA elections.

“I don’t know if Mr. Amory is going to ring the bell. I don’t know who is going to ring the bell but somebody will,” he said. Parry states that whenever the election date is announced his party is ready .”We are on the radio, we have had town hall meetings, we are in the communities speaking to people we are campaigning. We are ready,” he said.

He said that he is not impressed with any of the current administration’s project as they are all political gimmicks. “Their projects don’t make sense, those are political projects . They make no sense when it come to economic development and integration, no sense at all ,” he said.

The NIA elections become due 90 days after the first sitting of parliament after the elections are held. The last election was held in January 22 2013, the first NIA was in March that year. After the election date is announce elections can be held 19 days after.