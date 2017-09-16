Sneaker Day to encourage physical activity

Sneaker Day has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 22. The all-day event encourages citizens throughout the federation to wear sneakers to work and to school to promote the idea of walking and making physical fitness a part of everyone’s daily life. It is a day in which all people are encouraged to walk instead of taking a car as much as possible.

The event is in its second year, and is put on by the Health Promotion Unit of the Nevis Island Administration and Flow TV. Participants can simply wear their sneakers and post a picture to the Nevis Health Promotions Unit Facebook page using the hashtag sneaker day to enter a chance to win one of three prizes. Citizens can also show up at the health promotions office in Charlestown in their sneakers and the HPU will take the photo for you.

The first 20 people to participate will receive a prize, and Flow TV will also award the top three most creative sneakers. Prizes include a combo plan from Flow TV, valued at $99.

Shenel Nisbett broke down the benefits of health awareness events like this one to the Observer. “We’ve been seeing an increase in diabetes and hypertension the past years,” Nisbett said. “So, this is just one way of encouraging people to be physically fit, not just eating healthy [foods].”

Making time for physical activity is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle, and events like this one exemplify the simple steps citizens can take to increase their physical well-being. Something as simple as walking to get your lunch instead of driving can go a long way toward your health.

“That’s the initiative we’re trying to encourage,” Nisbett said. “People being more active in their daily lives and making physical activity a part of their daily lives.”

Organizers spiced this event up and allowed participants the opportunity to experiment and be rewarded for creativity, adding an additional dynamic to the physical awareness day. The creativity section will be judged by who gets the most likes on the Facebook page, so contestants are encouraged to add spark to their shoes in whichever way best suits them. Creativity can be something as simply as a twist on the laces, or as extravagant as donning the shoes with a fresh paint job.

“Just be your creative self, be different and think outside of the box,” Nisbett encouraged.