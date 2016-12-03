Soca monarch Semi-finalists announced

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The Soca Monarch Semi-finalists have been selected after 29 groovy acts and 17 power acts took the stage across two evenings on Thursday and Friday last week in the first ever on stage elimination for the soca monarch competition.

The first night of competition saw 16 artistes and nine socas taking the stage and though a small crowd gathered for the show the artiste brought their A game as they aimed for a spot on the stage on December 9th for the Semi-Finals.

With a small crowd on hand the artistes adopted a strategy in support of each other to stand in front of the stage and dance to each other’s performances to help satisfy the crowd response criterion

On Thursday evening one of the top performances came from Rucas H.E in the groovy category as he performed his popular tune ‘Sway’. Dressed in a dashiki Rucas H.E’s afro soca rendition had the small audience really engaged and singing along to his presentation.

Also standing out in the groovy on night one was KT who performed ‘Loose Me’ and Shanna who did ‘International Girl’.

The power section featured many top performers such as Stadics, Foxy, former Power Monarch Take Over and veteran calypsonian King Lala. However the top performance in that category on the first evening went to LAX and KT who dropped their jumpy collaboration ‘Big Truck’ and had the audience running from left to right and waiving rags throughout the performance.

Night two on Friday evening saw an additional 13 groovy and eight power artistes gracing the stage with a few shock performances.

In the groovy section the upset came through Jeezy Sparta who eventually finished on top of the groovy standing with his relatively unknown tune “Bududup”. However another standout performance came from Dejour performing one of the most popular tunes for Sugar Mas with don’t ‘Don’t Care’ and injected life into the proceedings early in the evening.

The second shock came when Lil Miss Attitude came out in front of the power category after with an energetic performance and also had a relatively unknown tune but that did not limit her performance.

Other acts on Friday included Fantastic Thunder, X- man, Eazi, Vybz among others.

On Saturday the National Carnival committee announced 18 groovy Semi-Finalist and 15 power semi-finalist. The Semi Finalists are:

. Jevon Lynch- Jeezy Sparta: 267 pts

Casim Pemberton- Rucas HE: 258 pts Shannakay Raymond- Shanna: 254 pts Delison Roper- X-Man: 251 pts Jason Kyte- KT: 247 pts Shakier Challenger- Vybz: 246 pts Dejour Alexander- Dejour: 246 pts Kenny Warner- Eazi: 244 pts Marvin Lewis- DJ Woodis: 243 pts Keshawn Bolus & Toriano Samuel- Jazzbo & Tobak: 239 pts Basil Prescott- Blade: 239 pts Jason Mitchum- Pinocchio: 238 its Wayne Phillip- Wayne P: 233 pts Jared Liburd- L.A.X: 232 pts Craig McDowell- C-Mac: 226 pts Kenny Pollock- Fantastic Tunda: 224 pts Kimara Williams- Lady Diva: 223 pts Kenroy Warner- K. Warner: 222 pts Danava Pereira- Foxy: 216 pts Anadee Richards- Lil Miss: 215 pts

POWER