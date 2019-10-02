Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) issued the following statement on the Monday passing of 107-year-old Ms. Celian “Martin” Powell, from Zion Village in Gingerland, the oldest living person in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Nevis and by extension the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has lost who was the oldest living human being in Ms. Celian “Martin” Powell from Zion Village in Gingerland. Of course, this is a sad day for us in Nevis and the Federation, as she was someone who made a sterling contribution to the development of the island.

This month of course we are celebrating Seniors Month and this is the month when we focus on our seniors, and this is the month when we would have been at the Flamboyant Nursing Home to honour Ms. Celian “Martin” Powell as we would have done last year.

As the Minister of Social Development and as the Area Representative for St. George, Gingerland, I would like to take this opportunity to extend heartfelt condolences to the family members, to the community of Zion, to Gingerland, to Nevis and to the Federation by extension.

When the history books are written, they will record that Celian “Martin” Powell – 107 years old at death, was a resident of St. George, Gingerland, and so I am indeed very proud that the oldest living individual from the Federation was actually from my constituency of St. George, Gingerland.

I would like to salute her family members and of course the management and staff at the Flamboyant Nursing Home, for taking such wonderful care of Ms. Celian “Martin” Powell while she was alive.

Of course we would know that she would have spent her last years at the Flamboyant Nursing Home and so on behalf of the Ministry of Social Development, on behalf of the Nevis Island Administration and on my own behalf as the Area Representative for St. George, Gingerland, I take this opportunity once again, to extend condolences to the family members and to the community of Zion.