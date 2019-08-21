Officials from the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) are the special guests on Wednesday’s “Working for You,” the government weekly radio and television programme, discussing the nationwide door to door garbage collection model, the additional days and pick up times for all zones and the contractors assigned to each of the zones, among other pertinent issues.

