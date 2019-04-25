The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force noted, with great interest, the public discourse on the Liquor Licence Act. In Chapter 18.21, section 23, the Act states at that “all premises with respect to which a licence is issued under the provision of this Act for the sale of liquor by retail shall be closed on Good Friday and Christmas Day from 9 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning.”

On Good Friday, April 19, 2019, Officers on patrol in the Basseterre area observed a number of bars operating at the Ferry Terminal. In accordance with the Act, the Officers asked the operators of those bars to close. All complied with the exception of one operator who refused. As a result, the individual was arrested, charged and subsequently bailed for offences under the Act.

As a law enforcement body, the Police is charged with ensuring that persons and establishments comply with the laws of the land. There is absolutely no intention on the part of the Police to create confrontation. However, the Police has a duty to uphold the laws of the land and will continue to do so.