The church community is expected to join together on Sunday for a showcase of talent and expression of joy at the Second Annual Songs of Praise Gospel Music Festival at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in Sandy Point at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited and there is no admission fee for the collaborative project between the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs and Dominion Radio.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Ron Dublin-Collins, said while last year’s format had a judging component for the performances, a decision has been made to eliminate any form of competition this year.

“You have gospel-ypsoes (i.e. gospel calypsos), choir and choral groups, dancers, soloists and so on,” Mr. Dublin-Collins said, “You will be amazed by the skills of our young people, and those who fall outside of the category of young. In the church community, there is a lot of talent out there, and this is an opportunity for them to showcase that, to encourage that, and it is an opportunity for praise and worship.”

A number of segments are planned. Among the scheduled performers are Shekinah Dance Theatre, The African Choir, Trevor Zarkie Richards and CBT Divine Dancers.

Collaborations between the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs and the church community have deepened over the past four years with cooperation on several projects, including the establishment of the National Schools Chaplains Programme, the National Day of Prayer and Fasting, as well as the National Prayer Gathering.