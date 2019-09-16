Officials at the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs have confirmed the Songs of Praise Gospel Music Festival will return next year following the inaugural event’s success Sept. 8 at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in Sandy Point.

A large audience was treated to a variety of entertaining performances in dance, song, instrumental, and miming, including songs by the Saddlers Pentecostal Church of God Choir, Camp Abraham, Colleen Fyfield, Marvin Thompson and Trevor “Zarky” Richards and Jaselyn “Loaf” Taylor.

Dance performances featured the Shekinah Dance Group and Calvary Baptist Dance Group. Blessed Ogbum played the saxophone, Royd Phipps and friends played the cultural drums, Her Majesty’s Prison Band performed, and a mime was done by the New Birth Gospel Tabernacle, in addition to other performances from various groups and individuals from Christian denominations across St. Kitts.

The event — produced by the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs in partnership with Dominion Radio Ministries International — was lauded as a tremendous success by members of the audience, performers and organizers.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Ron Dublin-Collins, stated that he was extremely pleased, grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support of the church community and the general public for this event, promising “next year will be even bigger and better.”

The Songs of Praise Gospel Music Festival was hosted by Pastor Clive Saunders and Minister Jasmine “Jazzy D” Clarke.