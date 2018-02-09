Spanish ambassador makes inaugural visit to SKN

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Spain to St. Kitts and Nevis His Excellency Josep Maria Bosch Bessa extended a courtesy visit to St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Foreign Affairs the Honourable Mark Brantley, who is also the premier of Nevis, on Feb. 6. The meeting took place at Brantley’s office at the Social Security building at Pinney’s, Nevis.

In welcoming remarks, Brantley spoke of the intention to achieve more benefits from pending discussions. “This is a very important visit,” he said. “It’s his inaugural visit and, of course, the relationship between Spain and St. Kitts and Nevis is a very important relationship to us. We’re very happy, sir, to welcome you here and we look forward to fruitful discussions and a continued strengthening of the relationship that exists between our two countries.”

In response, Ambassador Bessa shared his admiration for the island and said he shared Brantley’s sentiment to continue with strengthened relations, as he highlighted the two countries’ historical backgrounds.

“We share a part of our histories,” he said. “On that we should build a closer relation. I think one of the things I would like is during my tenure is to reinforce these bilateral relations, which is already very good, and then bring a bigger content and, if possible, through the economy. I think the economy drives bilateral relations. You have such a beautiful country…50 percent of your economy is tourist-driven and I think that experience is the same as yours. Thank you for your kind words and I fully endorse that we are very close partners and the idea is that we should take advantage of all the things that pull us together.”

Bessa, who made his inaugural visit to the federation from Feb. 5-8, presented his credentials to Governor-General His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton on Feb. 6. He also met with Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris.