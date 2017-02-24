Speaker agrees to meet with Opposition

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The Speaker of the National Assembly the Hon. Michael Perkins has agreed to meet with members of the of the Opposition to clear the air following his ruling on a Motion of No Confidence that he dismissed stating that it was out of order.

In December, opposition members filed a Motion of no confidence in the Speaker of the National Assembly citing a bias towards government MPs on behalf of the Speaker and other issues.

In January when the Parliament met for the first time for 2017 Mr. Perkins identified multiple reasons as to why he was rejecting a MoNC filed by the Opposition in the Speaker on Dec. 13 and amended Dec. 31.

Perkins said the amended motion contained many shortfalls including that an amendment that should not differ from what was filed in the original motion as well as citing that a ruling from the Speaker in a previous sitting cannot come under any scrutiny from the Parliament.

On Thursday’s (Feb. 16) sitting however, Perkins revealed that he had received communication from Opposition Parliamentarians requesting a meeting to discuss his ruling on the Motion of No Confidence.

“I have one announcement this morning and it is to advise this honourable parliament that earlier this morning I would have received signed by the members on the Opposition benches … addressed to me in which they are seeking a meeting with the Speaker, to discuss in part the recent ruling I gave with respect to the Motion Of No Confidence in the Speaker and to discuss other matters,” he said.

Perkins said he had agreed to meet Opposition members to discuss their concerns and indicated that he will then report back to the Parliament what had transpired.

“The fact that the rules as they relate to how motions are handled and notwithstanding my ruling, I am advising this honourable House that I am granting that meeting to the Opposition members in the soonest time possible and I would report back to this honourable House as to the manner in which that meeting went,” he declared.

Opposition members were however absent from the sitting in protest of the government scheduling of Parliament with “no scheduled Public Business on the Order Paper.”

“While the Government in collusion with the Speaker perpetrates this fraud in order to silence the Opposition the people’s business is being left unattended,” he said.