Photo caption: Miss Nevis Senior Pageant winner Mareta Hobson with (left to right) Patron Garcia Hendrickson, the Hon. Mark Brantley, deputy premier and Minister of Social Development, and her neighbor, Pauline Brister, at the Nevis Cultural Complex Oct. 28.

Photo caption: The participants in the first-ever Miss Nevis Senior Pageant at the Nevis Cultural Complex Oct. 28, (left to right) Deloris Richardson from the St. Pauls Parish, Catherine Tyson from the St. Thomas Parish, Yvonne Rogers from the St. Georges Parish and Sarah Browne from the St. James Parish having a chit chat with host (extreme right) Eric Evelyn and hostess (extreme left) Charmaine Howell.

Photo: Garcia Hendrickson, patron of the first-ever Miss Nevis Senior Pageant

St. Johns Parish’s Mareta Hobson wins inaugural Miss Nevis Senior Pageant

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – Mareta Hobson, representing the parish of St. Johns, swept all three categories in the first Miss Nevis Senior Pageant. She was crowned by the Honourable Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis and Minister of Social Development ,at the Nevis Cultural Complex on Oct. 28.

Hobson won the contest with a total of 521 points out of a total of 600. The other contestants were Deloris Richardson from the St. Pauls Parish, Catherine Tyson from the St. Thomas Parish, Yvonne Rogers from the St. Georges Parish and Sarah Browne from the St. James Parish.

The contest was hosted by the Ministry of Social Development, through the Department of Social Development, Seniors Division under the patronage of Coordinator of the Seniors Division Garcia Hendrickson, as part of the activities marking the International Month of the Elderly. The theme was “Celebrating the Age of Elegance.” It consisted of three judged rounds. The first was titled “Let’s get active,” the second was “Show me what you can do” and the third was “Queen of the century.”

In the first round, the participants were required to create sportswear depicting their chosen sport. For the second, they showcased their talent and the third round was the evening wear segment.

Hobson amassed 157 points out of a possible 175 points in the first round; 216 out of a possible 250 in the second round and 148 points out of a possible 175 in the third round. She was chaperoned by Dyann Hobson.

The show was hosted by Eric Evelyn and Charmaine Howell. Patrons were treated to a programme dotted with entertainment. Performances came from the senior’s Golden Years Steel Orchestra, King Hollywood, The Sugar Hill String Band, Gavin Patterson, the Charlestown Primary Steel Orchestra and a musical interlude by the Uprising Steel Pan Orchestra. There was also a Seniors Hat Parade.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Joyce Moven, deputy director with responsibilities of the Seniors Division, and a prayer by Pastor Eunice Griffin.