The birth of two healthy babies were recorded on Sept. 19, 2019, making them the Independence Babies for this years’ celebrations.

Shortly after the Independence Ceremonial Parade at Warner Park, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, accompanied by the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Health in the Federal Government and the Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps, Minister of State within the Ministry of Health, visited the Joseph N. France General Hospital to join the mothers and welcome their babies into the Federation.

Kishma Moore, delivered a bouncing baby boy at 5:24 a.m., weighing 4.2 kg or 9 pounds and 7 ounces, while Arecia Davis delivered one hour later at 6:24 a.m., a bouncing baby girl weighing 2.98 kg or 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

During the Toast to the Nation at Camps Springfield, Prime Minister Harris updated all in attendance of the good news.

“We recorded two citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis born at the Joseph Nathaniel France Hospital and I want you to help me welcome the young boy and girl… Having visited them this morning, I can say to you that both mothers and the children are in excellent health and we wish them well, because on them on this day every day, this special nature of Independence of the future would live with them,” said the prime minister.

The Prime Minister’s visit is an Independence tradition.