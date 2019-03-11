CHARLESTOWN — The St. Kitts and Nevis Circle of Care, a Toronto-based organisation, has donated health literature to the Ministry of Health on Nevis.

The gift of health literature was handed over to Hon. Hazel-Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Health by Ms. Jeanette Maynard on behalf of the organisation, at the Ministry of Health office in Charlestown on March 07.

“We are aware that there has been an increase in the number of cases that are being detected annually in Alzheimer’s, and we are also aware that the cases are being found in even younger and younger persons,” said Williams.

Ms. Maynard noted that her organisation decided on that specific gift in light of the increase incidents of the disease and approached the Alzheimer’s Society in Toronto for the material to present to the Ministry of Health on Nevis.

The Minister handed the literature to Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health. In response, she acknowledged the increase in the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease in the Federation and thanked the organisation for the timely gesture.

“We are aware that we have a growing aging population in the Federation and Alzheimer’s is one of those mental health illnesses that we often see within our elderly population,” said Martin-Clarke.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to waste away (degenerate) and die. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia – a continuous decline in thinking, behavioural and social skills