St. Kitts and Nevis plans several activities next week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The ILO is a United Nations agency that brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 member states to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men.

The ILO Centenary celebrates 100 years of “Advancing Social Justice, Promoting Decent Work.”

St. Kitts and Nevis has received ILO assistance over the past five years in drafting a Labour Code, as well as in introducing a National Labour Conference and appointing a National Tripartite Committee.

An ILO Centenary Anniversary Thanksgiving Service is slated for the Wesleyan Holiness Church on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Two days later, the 3rd Annual National Conference on Labour will be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The National Conference on Labour is designed to promote dialogue and explore strategies to improve labour relations, employment, and related issues in line with sustained economic development. The theme of this year’s conference is “The Future of Work.”

A Cocktail Reception will also be held next Thursday at Government House to mark the anniversary celebration.