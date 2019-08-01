Three nationals who recently completed their seven-year medical programme in Cuba were honored at a graduation ceremony Tuesday, July 23 at the Karl Marx Theatre in Havana.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to Cuba, H.E. Mrs. Verna Mills was on hand as medical degrees were conferred to Dr. Meriskah Phipps of Sandy Point, Dr. Chanella Nisbett of Basseterre and Dr. Kalieahh Cannonier of Parsons Village.

The doctors were among 500 students from 84 countries who received the opportunity extended by the Cuban Government to pursue a career in medicine gratis. With this year’s graduation, the ELAM has now trained a total of 29,639 medical professionals from 115 countries.

The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis wished the medical doctors every success as they embark on a new chapter of their lives.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice President of the Councils of State and of Ministers and member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba, Mr. Roberto Morales Ojeda; Minister of Public Health, Dr. José Ángel Portal Miranda; Rector of ELAM, Mr. Antonio López Gutiérrez; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia, Mr. Mamadou Tangara; graduate of the first graduation of the ELAM and Director of Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Haiti, Dr. Patric Delly; other foreign representatives from Palau, the Diplomatic Corps and United States actor and political activist, Mr. Danny Glover.