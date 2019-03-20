Prime Minister Timothy Harris met Dr. Abderrahim Kadmiri, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Federation his office at Government Headquarters yesterday. The two men discussed continuing and deepening of bilateral cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Dr. Kadmiri thanked Prime Minister Harris for the very friendly relationship that now exists between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of Morocco, which manifested under the leadership of his Team Unity-led administration. During his visit, Dr. Kadmiri extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Harris to visit the Kingdom of Morocco to have meetings with government officials to further the relationship of both countries.

Harris thanked the Ambassador and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco for the invitation. “There are matters in which we can serve each other to mutual advantage and we look forward to exploring some of those with you,” Harris said.

St. Kitts and Nevis and Morocco established diplomatic relations in 2007. Since then, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis have benefited from training opportunities for senior and management level officials, study tours to Morocco and scholarship opportunities for Kittitians and Nevisians from the Kingdom of Morocco.

“I want to again record our appreciation and to say thanks to your government for the collaboration we have had over the years in agriculture and other diverse areas of cooperation, including human resource and capacity building efforts for we have had several of our citizens who have visited your country on short term and other courses in relation to tourism, diplomacy and health,” Harris said.

At the 66th meeting of the OECS Authority, a decision was made to establish a joint embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco that will represent the interests of all member states of the sub-regional body. Harris said in his discussions with Kadmiri that the candidate who will serve as the ambassador at the historic OECS Embassy in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco, will be citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis.