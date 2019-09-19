The signing Wednesday of a Bilateral Cooperation Agreement in the Field of Sports at the Agriculture Conference Room at Government Headquarters between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and The Republic Argentina will create a framework for ongoing technical assistance and exchanges, said the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards, Minister of Sports in the Federal Government.

“This [Cooperation Agreement] is one which speaks specifically to sports and there is no particular sport which has been singled out. Instead, [it] speaks to providing technical assistance, having exchanges between Argentina and St. Kitts and Nevis so that whether it is players or persons involved in the administration of sports, can actually go to Argentina and likewise persons from Argentina can come here and do these particular exchanges whereby we expect persons to be able to upgrade their skills to learn from each other,” said Deputy Prime Minister Richards.

The deputy prime minister expressed special thanks and appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Argentina for entering into the agreement, noting there are many benefits to be derived from the initiative.

“We look forward to this particular agreement, the benefits flowing from it and more importantly we look forward to ensuring that all of the sporting organizations here in St. Kitts and Nevis are able to take advantage of the agreement,” said the sports minister. “We certainly hope that over the next few years we will see the benefits to it to the extent that we will look for other ways in which we can cooperate…”

His Excellency Gustavo Martinez Pandiani, Ambassador of the Republic of Argentina to St. Kitts and Nevis, said this will be the first in many agreements in his capacity as Ambassador.

“This is the first agreement that I am going to sign in what I expect is going to be a very long lasting friendship. We have been working in St. Kitts and Nevis for a while in different issues but today, we are signing a cooperation agreement in the field of sports which I think is very important because it is for the benefit of our peoples…,” he said.

Ambassador Pandiani is in the Federation to participate in the activities for St. Kitts and Nevis’ 36th Anniversary of Independence.