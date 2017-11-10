St. Kitts and Nevis to honour its fallen veterans during religious service, parade

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Basseterre, St. Kitts) – The public is invited to attend the Remembrance Day Religious Service and Parade, which will be held at 8 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Cenotaph in Fortlands, Basseterre.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, members of his cabinet and other government officials, as well as members of the armed forces and uniformed bodies will gather to pay their respects to the heroes who gave their lives during World War I (1914-1918) and World War II (1939-1945).

Each year on the second Sunday in November, services of remembrance take place at war memorials and cenotaphs in Britain and the Commonwealth nations to pay tribute to their servicemen and women who died in the two world wars and later conflicts.

This year, the National Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Great Wars will be observed with the annual inter-denominational religious service and military parade at the Cenotaph in Fortlands, Basseterre, starting with the usual two minutes of silence.

Following the presentation of the “Ode to the Fallen,” His Excellency the Gov.-Gen. Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, G.C.M.G., C.V.O., Q.C., J.P. and Harris will lay wreaths at the cenotaph. Wreaths are also expected to be laid by a British representative; a representative of the British Commonwealth Ex-Servicemen League; Commander of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, Lt. Col. Patrick Wallace; Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley and leaders of the other uniformed organizations on parade. Representatives of the diplomatic corps are also expected to attend Sunday’s Remembrance Day service.

The names of 20 men from the presidency of St. Kitts-Nevis and Anguilla who died serving in World War I are inscribed at the Cenotaph, as well as the names of the six men from the presidency who died serving in World War II.