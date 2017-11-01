Photos: Sections of the newly opened Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour are pictured.

Photo: PM Harris (right) and Vice Chairman Asaria (left)

St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes first Park Hyatt hotel in Caribbean

SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis is now host to the first award-winning luxury Miraval Life in Balance Spa and the first-ever Park Hyatt Hotel in the Caribbean, namely, the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, which had its official opening Nov. 1.

The newly opened 126-room luxury resort comprises three signature restaurants, indoor and outdoor event spaces, two pools and other distinctive amenities.

With employment figures in St. Kitts and Nevis already at an all-time high, close to 300 Kittitians and Nevisians were preparing to take up permanent jobs at Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour. This was confirmed by Vice Chairman of Range Developments Mohammed Asaria in July of this year during a tour of the facility by cabinet members and other high-level officials.

Asaria stated that Park Hyatt St. Kitts has already had a positive impact on the federation’s economy through the creation of close to 1,000 jobs during the construction phase.

In July, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris said that he was impressed with the first-class resort,and that he looked forward to its opening.

“I feel satisfied that the target date of Nov. 1 for the official opening of this facility is realizable with hard work,” he said. “I want to commend the [more than] 800 workers who have been engaged on this property at various periods of activity on this site – construction, plus all the subcontractors who had become involved, and I gather that, at one point, it reached a high of about 60 subcontractors. We are happy for this kind of economic activity and the multiplier effect of this throughout the economy.”

Harris also commended Range Developments and Kier Construction Limited for partnering with the government of St. Kitts and Nevis on this project and added that working together in a unified way is always welcome and reaps significant benefits.

The Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour is expected to provide sustainable, long-term economic benefits to the federation for generations.