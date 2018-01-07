St. Kitts Only Carib. Island on Bloomberg Hot Spot List

St. Kitts is the only Caribbean destination among the 22 ‘hot spots’ selected by Bloomberg from across the globe in its Where to Go in 2018.

“It is an honour to be named among the 22 destinations that Bloomberg is recommending as ideal for travelers in 2018,” said Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce Lindsay Grant.

“With the recent debut of the new Park Hyatt St Kitts Christophe Harbour in November and the beginning of peak season, the continued inclusion of the island among lists of top places to go helps us build brand awareness and drive bookings from our target markets.”

The list published by Bloomberg names“22 especially compelling destinations” for travel in 2018. St Kitts is cited as having “pulled off a beach-escape hat trick” as it feels untouched while being both comfortable and convenient.

The natural rainforest combined with the beach environment is noted as being what travelers hope for in a luxury vacation.

The article also states that Delta non-stop flights from Atlanta and New York help make the island “more accessible than many of its Caribbean peers”.