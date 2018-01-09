St. Kitts only Caribbean island to make Bloomberg Businessweek’s prestigious travel list for 2018

By Valencia Grant, press secretary to the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts is one of 22 destinations Bloomberg Businessweek says will be “especially hot” this year. Mentioned second, St. Kitts is the only Caribbean destination on the list titled “Where to Go in 2018.”

In its introduction to the list, the highly respected business and financial publication states that “the alchemy of being in the right place at the right time is exactly what transforms a good vacation into a great one. With that in mind, we’ve scoured the globe for the most exciting openings and events in 2018 and boiled them down to 22 especially compelling destinations.”

Bloomberg Businessweek writes “St. Kitts has pulled off a beach-escape hat trick: It feels untouched while being both comfortable and convenient…In terms of convenience, Delta has begun offering nonstop routes from Atlanta and New York, making St. Kitts more accessible than many of its Caribbean peers.”

The major international publication also notes that “after surviving last year’s hurricanes unscathed, the destination got a considerable injection of glitz when the 126-room Park Hyatt opened in November. The first five-star beach resort on St. Kitts, it’s located on a secluded white-sand cove near the island’s southern tip; suites with private pools overlook the Caribbean Sea and the neighboring island of Nevis, while the three-bedroom presidential villa has a private chef and dedicated fitness area. The resort anchors Christophe Harbour, a new, 2,500-acre luxury development and superyacht marina, which means guests have the twin benefits of privacy and quick access to high-end boutique shopping.”

Park Hyatt St. Kitts – the first Park Hyatt hotel in the Caribbean – has already landed on several prestigious lists, including the following:

Forbes’ 17 Hot Hotel Openings This Summer

Forbes’ 25 New Luxury Hotels That Come Highly Recommended

The Globe and Mail’s World’s hottest and hautest new hotels for 2017

The New York Times’ Hotel and Resorts to Travel to in 2017

The Telegraph’s The 28 best new hotels for 2017

Travel + Leisure’s Hotel Openings to Watch Out for in 2017

Vogue’s 2016 Hottest Hotels: The 16 Most Anticipated Openings.

Where to Go in 2018: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-01-02/where-to-go-in-2018.