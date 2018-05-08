St. Kitts finishing up preparations for 2018 Caribbean Investment Summit May 16-18

By Valencia Grant, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is putting finishing touches on preparations for this month’s highly anticipated 2018 Caribbean Investment Summit at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort May 16-18.

The summit is expected to draw more than 250 attendees, including heads of government and heads of citizenship by investment units from Caribbean countries with Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs), namely Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, and host country St. Kitts and Nevis.

Government officials from Malta and Cyprus – two southern European countries with CIPs – will also be in attendance, as well as developers and service providers from around the world.

Cocktail receptions at Carambola Beach Club, Hamilton Beach Villas in Nevis and Park Hyatt St. Kitts, as well as island tours of St. Kitts and Nevis, will form part of the summit’s side events and activities being organized to encourage greater camaraderie. “Never has there been a better time to unite,” said Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris April 25 after announcing the theme for the summit: “Unity in the Age of Division: Emerging Trends of CIPs in an Uncertain World.”

“As CIPs proliferate across the globe, we urge the world to remember where it [the first Citizenship by Investment Programme] all began – right here in St. Kitts and Nevis in 1984 – and we ask them, too, to recall that with age comes wisdom,” Prime Minister Harris added. “As the market continues to grow amid political and economic tensions, the industry must take a holistic approach to ensure its longevity, and in doing so must provide the appropriate fora to engage and stimulate the growing number of industry participants.”

To this end, insightful and engaging panel discussions will touch on issues of collaboration and unity; due diligence, integrity, and security in funds processing; securing climate resilient investments; common reporting standards; governance and politics; ethical frameworks in global marketing; among other relevant topics.

Les Khan, the CEO of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Unit who also serves as chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Programmes Association (CIPA), will present on “The Caribbean Model for Unity” and executives from Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate Corporation and Range Developments on “Key Approaches to Sustainable Development.”

Also appearing on the interesting and eclectic presentation roster are Dr. Kristin Surak, associate professor at SOAS, University of London, whose current research focuses on the rise of Citizenship by Investment Programmes, and Jeffrey Tucker, an author, economist and bitcoin advocate who will be presenting on “Embracing New Technology for Better CIPs.” Other presenters will discuss hurricane-proof banking; the democracy of information sharing; creating collaborative communication and incentives to investment; among other relevant topics.

Prime Minister Harris will deliver the keynote address after Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne passes a baton to him during a photo session. Antigua and Barbuda hosted the first two Invest Caribbean Conferences in 2016 and 2017. The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis was selected as this year’s host after the regional participants in the CIP industry decided that the hosting of the annual event should be rotated in order to ensure equitable exposure and opportunities for all members.