The 2019 edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) is set to build upon the success of last year’s event that has been described as one of the best ever by officials and a large number of patrons and sponsors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Shawn Richards spoke about the artiste roster at last night’s (April 02, 2019) Team Unity’s Community Consultation in Newtown, and said that the line up has strong appeal for persons of all ages.

Jamaican dancehall and reggae artiste Buju Banton is one of the acts headlining the three-night event. Deputy Prime Minister Richards said that Buju, as he is commonly referred to, was contracted by the committee due to his ability to attract a large crowd. Drawing patrons is a key factor that goes into an artiste selection by the committee.

Other acts confirmed to appear include American-Nigerian singer Davido, Vincentian soca artiste Skinny Fabulous, American rapper French Montana, Bajan soca artiste Edwin Yearwood and Krosfyah.

The deputy prime minister also highlighted confirmed acts such as American soul and pop singer Smokey Robinson, Trinidadian soca artiste Nadia Batson, and the local road march winners Small Axe Band.

“The music festival caters for all. Even the Prime Minister attends the music festival, and he enjoys it,” Richards said, to the acknowledgment of Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

“From all of the feedback that has been gathered thus far, it appears to me as though this year’s music festival is going to be if not the best, one of the better music festivals held thus far,” Richards said.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to capitalize on the numerous direct and indirect economic opportunities that spinoff from the St. Kitts Music Festival. This extends to selling food and drinks, selling merchandise and souvenirs, providing transportation, providing accommodations for visitors and much more.

The SKMF will be held at the Kim Collins Stadium at Bird Rock from June 27 to 29, 2019. The full artiste roster is as follows: Thursday June 27 – Davido, Edwin Yearwood and Krosfyah, Nadia Batson, Farmer Nappy, Rucas H.E., Ras Vally, 5 Star Akil, Shal Marshall, Skinny Fabulous, AkaliUsweet, Fimba, Charly Black, and Nu Vybes Band International. Friday June 28 – Popcaan, French Montana, La Insuperable, Cocoa Tea, Infamus, Imark, and Small Axe Band. Saturday June 29 – Buju Banton, Smokey Robinson, Ella Mai, Mapy Omari Banks, and Melanin.