St. Kitts and Nevis establish diplomatic relations with Qatar

Ambassador Sam Terrence Condor and Ambassador H.E. Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, both permanent representatives to the United Nations, met at the permanent mission to the State of Qatar to the United Nations to officially sign a pact of diplomatic relations Aug. 17 to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

The move is not the first interaction between the two countries. Qatar’s flag flies on some emergency vehicles in Nevis as a declaration of the country’s willingness to cooperate with the federation. This signing makes the connection official.

Last year, the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, traveled to Qatar to discuss education and tourist investment between the nations. Both countries see these two facets as basis for future prosperity. Harris expressed his feelings during the trip that countries like Qatar are beneficial for St. Kitts and Nevis’ economic diversification efforts, most notably in focusing on sustainable tourism surrounding high-end hotel and resort establishments.

“Our government is committed to building long-term relations with vibrant states such as Qatar,” Harris said during his visit. “This is part of our outreach strategy of encompassing engagement at both bilateral and multilateral levels in the framework of the South-South dialogue.”

The pen marks are still fresh on the agreement, so details of what this means for the continuation of the two countries partnership are still to come.

Qatar was recently boycotted by four Arab nations – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt – because of pressure those nations felt Qatar needed to levy concerning terroristic activity in the region. Qatar is responding to this boycott by extending its public relations campaigns to nations outside of that area.