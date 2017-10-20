St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services lends helping hand to hurricane-affected senior citizen

Photo : Fire and rescue officers stand with Anita Hobson.

Photo: Fire and rescue officers cover Hobson’s roof with a tarpaulin.

Fire and Rescue services lend helping hand to hurricane-affected senior citizen

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Anita Hobson, 65, says she is grateful that the St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services covered her leaky roof, which had been badly damaged by the rent Category 5 hurricanes.

Hobson lost much of the use of the right side of her body after the removal of a brain tumour decades ago. She is assisted by her live-in friend, Yvonne Pemberton, who woke her up to show her the amount of water that had made its way into the house. According to Pemberton, the bedroom was flooded and the roof leaked in multiple areas.

The recent inclement weather made Hobson even more desperate for help and she reached out to a friend who then got in touch with the Fire and Rescue Services.

Fire Chief Everette O’Garro received information about the humanitarian situation involving Hobson. He acted immediately by contacting Fire Station Officer Garfield Hodge, who oversees the Sandy Point and Tabernacle Fire Stations. The chief suggested that the SKNFRS assist, and Hodge mobilized a crew from both stations. Earlier this week, they visited Hobson and sprung into action to cover her roof with a tarpaulin.

Hobson said her roof has not leaked since, saying the SKNFRS did a very good job and were “so nice and helpful.”

Both O’Garro and Hodge have commended the responsiveness of the officers. “The guys took pride in being a part of such an initiative and have received the highest commendations from my office,” O’Garro said. “We, as an agency, are responsible for helping people and saving lives.”

“I would like to openly convey commendations to the men and women under my command for rendering such humanitarian efforts in assisting Hobson,” Hodge added, describing it as a heartening operation.

Meanwhile, the Minister of National Security, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, extended his own commendations. “Our fire and rescue officers continue to display their helpfulness and versatility in service to our country,” he said. “I commend them for their outstanding service to our country and people.”