St. Kitts-Nevis government moves forward with ‘universal health insurance programme’

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The government of St. Kitts and Nevis is pushing ahead with plans to establish universal healthcare coverage for citizens and residents of the twin-island federation with the launch of the National Health Insurance Implementation Commission.

The St. Kitts Marriott Resort will host the launching ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23. While making a statement at the Feb. 13 sitting of the Federal Parliament, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris said the move to establish the programme was a major step forward in the development of the country.

“National health insurance remains a top priority for our government because we believe that no one should have to declare bankruptcy because of an expensive illness,” he said. “Neither should anyone have to skip having a potentially lifesaving scan or procedure because of the cost. The implementation commission will study best practices for national health insurance programmes and our national health insurance programme will help our people, particularly the poor, to access care on a timely and affordable basis.”

The services of officials from the Health Economic Unit of the University of the West Indies (UWI) St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad, has been contracted to consult on the matter and advance action on the design specifics for the programme’s implementation.

“We are a caring government and for us, the health of our people must come first,” Harris expressed.