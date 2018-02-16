St. Kitts-Nevis government says it delivered on creating opportunities, unity

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris and his Team Unity administration of St. Kitts and Nevis is observing its third anniversary of election to office with an extended week of activities that encourages the building of stronger communities and creating opportunities for all. The extended week of celebrations is being observed under the theme, “Opening Doors and Creating Opportunities Through Service and Empowerment.”

Harris appeared on the “Frank and Candid” radio programme on ZIZ Radio with host Newrish Nital Feb. 15, saying after three years in office, his Team Unity Cabinet remains committed and energized to deliver “a better quality of life for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“I have found in my Cabinet colleagues…a commitment, notwithstanding the challenges we face as a government, to subordinate their own personal convenience and interests for a broader goal of contributing to national development,” he said.

Harris further noted that one of the defining hallmarks of his government is the increased level of cooperation that now exists between the federal government and the Nevis Island Administration. “Unity is what we promised, and I think people have been able to experience unity in a way they have not witnessed it before,” the prime minister said. “The people of Nevis, in particular, have never felt a genuine embrace by the federal entity. For the first time, we have made a significant breakthrough in that regard, and it delighted me very much to hear the leaders in Nevis speak of their satisfaction and pleasure of working in a federal government very much attuned and sensitize to the reasonable expectations of the people of Nevis.”

The full slate of activities for the Team Unity anniversary runs Feb. 15-25 and includes two church services – one Feb. 18 in Nevis and the other Feb. 25 in St. Kitts; a gospel concert; a National Volunteer Day Feb. 17; a national college, health and career fair in Independence Square Feb. 23; as well as the launch of the National Health Insurance Implementation Commission.