St. Kitts-Nevis honors eight for ‘sterling contributions’

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The meritorious contributions of eight distinguished nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis were duly recognized Feb. 21 at an investiture ceremony held at Government House. There, Governor-General His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton conferred the Companion of The Star of Merit (C.S.M.) to five deserving individuals and the Medal of Honour (MH) to another three nationals for their contributions toward the development of the federation.

The Companion of The Star of Merit was awarded to Jacques Cramer for his contribution to commerce-public service; Agnes Morton for her work in the fields of education and voluntary service; Arthur Evelyn for his contribution in public service and community activism; Calvin Farier for his work in education and public service, and Melvin Edwards for his contribution to culture and local, regional and international credit union.

The Medal of Honour was conferred upon Olvis Dyer for her contribution to education and community service; Samuel Powell for his contribution to agriculture and music; and Elmo Liburd for his contribution to education and public service.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris congratulated the eight recipients of the prestigious national awards, noting that it is testimony of their hard work and dedicated service throughout the years.

“Today’s investiture is a culmination of your many years of devoted service, outstanding commitment and leadership in your respective areas of service and expertise,” Harris said. “In honouring you, we also pay our respects to those who stood with and by you and allowed you the space, time and support to serve our country faithfully and loyally.

“We place these honourees on a pedestal as shining examples of all the remarkable things that can be achieved when we heed the call of greatness. This call to greatness entreats us to put country above everything else, even self, and to realize that our country’s success rests not on geographic size or location but in our determination to work together in meaningful service for the good of all.”

Also in attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony was Acting Deputy Governor-General for Nevis Her Honour Marjorie Morton CSM; St. Kitts and Nevis’ only living National Hero, the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Simmonds; and other members of the federal Cabinet.