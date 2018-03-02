St. Kitts and Nevis to host regional internet registry forum

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – A number of technical people and information technology (IT) managers from the public and private sectors across the region will participate in the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) in the Caribbean: St. Kitts and Nevis Forum March 8 at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI).

The forum is organized in collaboration with the Department of Information Technology with the aim to inform stakeholders on the ARIN mission; core functions and technical services; review policy development at ARIN; promote ARIN and Caribbean network autonomy and resilience; and discuss networking matters pertaining to Internet Protocol (IP) version 4 and Internet Protocol (IP) version 6 addressing and security.

Pierre Bowrin, senior policy adviser in the Department of Information Technology, said that the forum will prove beneficial to St. Kitts and Nevis, as there are a number of opportunities for locals coming out of the event. “It is an opportunity for local stakeholders to obtain information on ARIN and its services, as well as best practices on how organizations can design, secure, and maintain robust networks and contribute to internet numbering policy development,” said Bowrin. “Network resilience, knowledge and skills provide employment opportunities for network specialists, and resilient local networks often contribute to strengthen national networks,” he added.

During the forum, participants will obtain knowledge on ARIN technical services, IP version 4 and IP version 6 implementation strategies, and network strengthening best practices. According to Bowrin, the forum is expected to enhance network resilience competencies and increase awareness of ARINs services related to the technical coordination and management of Internet number resources.

Facilitators for the event were drawn from ARIN, including Leslie Nobile, senior director of Global Registry Knowledge; Bevil Wooding, Caribbean outreach liaison; and Jon Worley, technical services manager.

ARIN was established in December 1997 and is a nonprofit, member-based organization that supports the operation and growth of the internet. According to information from http://www.cvent.com/, ARIN in the Caribbean events cover everything from obtaining IPv6 resources from ARIN and IPv4 services such as transfers, and current policy discussions and ARIN technical services, to best practices for building resilient Caribbean networks.

