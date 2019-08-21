The need for high-speed Internet access continues to be of critical importance and a national broadband strategy moved a step closer to being realized after several private and public sector stakeholders involved in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) assembled at the Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room this week for a week-long consultation on developing the St. Kitts-Nevis National Broadband Strategy.

In addressing stakeholders during the opening ceremony Tuesday, Minister with responsibility for Communications, the Honourable Vincent Byron, Jr. noted the importance of said strategy.

“This roll out of a broadband strategy is critical and it is imperative that we do so. It cannot be done without a strategic plan — where we go, what we expect what the outcomes could be —there must be a structured way in which it is done,” said Minister Byron. “We must understand what we are doing, where we want to go and from that, we can develop the plan, and the implementation becomes better and you get more ‘bang for your buck’.”

He stressed that broadband infrastructure is critical for the Federation.

“Broadband is the great infrastructure challenge of the 21st Century. Broadband, like electricity and water, road networks, is a public good. It is a critical infrastructure,” he said. “…Broadband is recognized as a foundation for sustainable economic growth, enabling the development of new industries and creating new jobs that involve creative and innovative thinking that lead to more resilience, and that adapt to new challenges and embrace new opportunities for advancement and our movement forward into a digital economy.”

The communications minister added that “broadband is a key driver for innovation in ICTs and it is an enabler for transformation, for change for national development, and improvement in the life of everyone in our country.”

The consultation was organized by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis with support from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization. (CTO), and runs from Aug. 20–23.

Facilitated by Dr. Martin Koyabe, Consultant, CTO, and Sylvester Cadette, Programme Officer, ITU, the consultations are held with the aim of engaging the stakeholders to establish an effective framework and an enabling environment that will optimize, standardize and increase access to broadband applications and services throughout the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The key aspect … is to make sure that the broadband dividend is actually realized for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr Koyabe stated.

Key areas to be considered include cybersecurity, data protection and privacy, and how it affects broadband deployment and the usage of broadband; open access in relation to the types of equipment and products offered by various service providers; and facilitating competitive markets to ensure that the environment is competitive and investors are able to get returns on their investments in the development of broadband in the twin-island Federation.

“We will look at more importantly, also on the issues of how we can lower cost because the cost of data is far, far too high in a number of jurisdictions,” Dr. Koyabe stated. “Statistics say that the cost of 1GB (gigabyte) of bandwidth or 1GB of data should always be less than two percent of the lowest-earning individuals in the country and we will look at the statistics and see how do we relate it to this particular course.”

Noting the uses of digital technologies within the government, such as Inland Revenue’s electronic licensing and e-payment services, Byron added that earlier this year, the government engaged the services of international firm Deloitte and Touche to assist in developing a Digital Transformation Strategy that will enable public sector agencies to serve visitors more efficiently and effectively

Byron said the government will continue to invest in technology projects such as the Government Wide Area Network, which enhances connectivity between public sector agencies, as a means of increasing digital services to nationals and residents at home and abroad.