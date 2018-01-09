St. Kitts and Nevis receives support for hurricane recovery efforts

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ post-hurricane recovery efforts were boosted Jan. 8 when the government of the State of Qatar made a financial contribution to the government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The financial donation of $300,000 was presented by Non-Resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to St. Kitts and Nevis His Excellency Khamis Al-Sahouti during a courtesy call with Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris at Government Headquarters.

In September 2017, St. Kitts and Nevis was significantly impacted by the passing of two dangerous Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria. As a result of the two disasters, the twin-island federation suffered significant damages to key public infrastructure, including schools, police stations, the Basseterre Fire Department, the Dieppe Bay and Old Road Fisheries Complexes, the agricultural sector and the island main roads, totaling more than $150 million.

Prime Minister Harris expressed profound gratitude to the government and people of Qatar on behalf of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis for the generous contribution that will undoubtedly assist in alleviating the effects of the hurricanes.

Prime Minister Harris and Ambassador Al-Sahouti also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the means to strengthen and develop these relations during the meeting that also included Cabinet Secretary Josephine Huggins, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Andrew Skerritt, and Foreign Affairs Officer Michael Penny.