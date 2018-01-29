St Kitts and Nevis’ Small Grants Programme calls for 2018 proposals

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme (SGP) has issued a call for proposals – SGP 6th Operational Phase (STAR Allocation) – for projects in the area of biodiversity conservation with the aim of supporting grassroots communities and civil society organizations across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to tackle critical global environmental challenges while addressing local sustainable development needs.

Ilis Watts, national coordinator, GEF Small Grants Programme, St. Kitts and Nevis (SGPSKN), echoed her delight of the successes of the programme over the years and noted that it was important to issue the call so that individuals and groups alike can demonstrate their innovativeness and stewardship while assisting in promoting a sustainable environment.

“This call for proposals is to encourage civil society organizations, nongovernment organizations, community groups and associations to apply for grant funding to undertake projects that contribute to biodiversity conservation and preservation while providing livelihood opportunities for local communities,” she said. She added that the organization has a vested interest in ensuring that the environment remains sustainable. She further added that it will continue to assist people who in turn take pride in ensuring that they promote sustainable environments which will redound to the benefit of all.

“Even though this call is specific to projects in the area of biodiversity conservation, we are still accepting, to a lesser extent, project concepts under the other focal areas such as climate change, land degradation, waste management and capacity building for communities,” she added. “We also have funding available to undertake water harvesting and storage projects in the St. Peter’s area on St. Kitts and marine ecosystem rehabilitation projects for communities in Hicks, Indian Castle and Dogwood Estates on Nevis.”

SGPSKN started financing projects in 2014. Since its establishment in the federation, 32 approved community-based projects in St. Kitts and Nevis have been provided seed monies and technical assistance. Small grants of up to USD$50,000 and strategic grants of up to US$150,000 have been provided in GEF focal areas such as biodiversity, climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as land degradation.

The Operational Phase Six has seen the focus placed on climate smart agroecology and landscape and seascape conservation and energy access co-benefits.