Chris Tyson and Keicelyn Boddie are two members of the Volunteer Corps (VC) in St. Kitts and Nevis who have publicly declared the programme has provided life-changing experiences and helped them to become more aware of the world around them.

Tyson, 19, was enrolled in the programme in 2017 while studying at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. He was obligated to provide four hours of community service per month as a recipient of the Supporting Advancement of Further Education (SAFE) scholarship.

During his two years of study, Tyson said he volunteered for beach cleanups, career fairs and summer camps, and found the experience so rewarding he has remained in the VC even though he graduated from the CFBC.

Boddie, 23, who also joined in 2017, said the VC has brought her out of her comfort zone and helped her to meet interesting people.

Such was the case at the Tenth Regional Assembly for Disabled People’s International North America and the Caribbean. Six members of the Volunteer Corps ,including Tyson and Boddie, helped delegates to get around the St. Kitts Marriott Resort for the Aug. 23-25 event.

The team was commended for its high level of service and overall attentiveness to the special challenges of the delegates by the participants and the coordinators of the St. Kitts and Nevis Association of Persons with Disabilities.

The experience clearly made an impression on the young volunteers as they have never worked with differently-abled individuals.

“It was very good,” Boddie stated. “You got to look at them from a different perspective. They don’t like to be called handicapped. They’d rather do things for themselves before they even ask for your help. We don’t look at them as nobodies. They are human beings because at the end of the day we all can become disabled from illness or accident.”

“I was very moved. It got me to think that there is something that I can do within St. Kitts to help make St. Kitts more accessible, with equal opportunities for them to move about and be mainstreamed and integrated more into society,” Tyson added, saying the experiences with the Volunteer Corps are even more rewarding and fulfilling than his job or his time in school.

The Volunteer Corps is an initiative of the Department of Youth Empowerment.