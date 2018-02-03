St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes ROC (Taiwan) foreign minister

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Republic of China (Taiwan’s) Foreign Minister His Excellency Dr. David Ta-wei Lee was warmly welcomed by the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on an official visit to the federation from Feb. 2-4.

His Excellency Lee was welcomed by a Guard of Honour comprising troupes from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) and members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) before engaging in meaningful dialogue with St. Kitts and Nevis’ Foreign Minister and Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley.

Premier Brantley said that Taiwan has been and continues to be the oldest friend to St. Kitts and Nevis and the government and people of the federation are very appreciative. He noted that both countries have enjoyed a long-lasting and fruitful relationship from which many have and continue to benefit.

“It has been 35 years of strong partnership and strong friendship,” said Brantley. “I think the people of St. Kitts and Nevis have benefited. Many of our people have journeyed to Taipei, to Taiwan generally for educational purposes, for training purposes. Even now, Your Excellency, we have a wonderful programme dealing with chronic kidney disease that is of tremendous benefit to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Taiwan’s DNA is all over St. Kitts and Nevis in terms of our human and physical infrastructure. We have done an incredibly good job in terms of that partnership.”

Brantley noted that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been and continues to be willing to speak up for Taiwan in various international forums. “This is a commitment that my government has made and it is a commitment that continues to survive today,” he added.

His Excellency Lee also reflected on the relations between the two countries, adding that the Republic of China (Taiwan) was the first country to establish diplomatic ties with St. Kitts and Nevis. “The significance of this in terms of the foreign affairs of both countries cannot be overstated,” he said. “Over the past 35 years, the cordial ties between our two countries have grown increasingly close and strong through our many and varied exchanges.” He used the opportunity to wish the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis every success, the best of health and happiness.

Lee is accompanied on this visit by his wife, Lin Chih; Director General of the Department of Latin America and Caribbean Affairs Lin Chou; Minister on Home Assignment, Minister’s Office, Shyi-Ren Sun; and First Secretary on Home Assignment, Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fu-Ming Tang,