St. Kitts Nevis women to join in Global March

by Monique Washington

Woman around the world will join together on Saturday to march for women’s rights, human rights and ending violence.

The initiative is the first of its kind. The Mission and Vision of the march according to the “Women’s March” website is “We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families – recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country”.

In continuing The Women’s March on Washington “is a grassroots effort comprised of dozens of independent coordinators at the state level. The effort is helmed by four national co-chairs and a national coordinating committee who are working around the clock to pull it all together”.

Speaking with Organizing Chairperson for the Federation, Carol Killlauer on Wednesday, she noted that the “Woman’s march global is an International movement which is currently in 370 locations around the world which will all be marching”.

“This is in support of woman here and woman around the world who are fighting for women rights and are speaking out about women’s rights and human rights and ending violence . This is a march with them and for them,” she said.

She said while the march on Washington may seem political, the march in Nevis is no way shape or form political.

“We are not here to criticize individual politicians or political parties, we are just supporting women in Nevis and around the world, who are really trying to speak out for their own rights,” she added.

She said many women are frightened about their rights all around the world and their voices are being suppressed and that “is just not something that we want to let stand. We woman in particular, we need to rise up and say that is not going to work for us. We have as many rights as anybody else”.

She said there will be no registration fee or registration process for those who want to join the march. She encouraged women groups from St. Kitts and other woman to attend and be a part of the march that involves both women in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Come as you are. We will have signs and banners that people can carry, no color coordination, men and children are invited and the way things are going we are expecting 100 or more,” she said.

The march will take place in Charlestown, Nevis, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Starting at Café des Arts, it will proceed along Main Street to the Court House square, and return along Hunkins Drive to Café des Arts.

“We want to be seen, we want to recognized, we want to be heard, and we want to get our message across ,”she said.