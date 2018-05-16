Close to three hundred stakeholders, locally, regionally and internationally, are expected to converge at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort for the Caribbean Investment Summit 2018.

The 2018 summit, which will be held from May 16-19, will bring together Heads of Governments from the five Citizenship by Investment (CBI) jurisdictions in the Caribbean, namely, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Saint Lucia, Grenada and host St. Kitts and Nevis. Government representatives from Malta and Cyprus, two southern European countries that offer economic citizenship programmes, as well as developers, service providers, international marketing agents and potential investors are expected to be in attendance.

Other key stakeholders in various fields such as banking, due diligence, risk management and cyber security, cryptocurrency and real estate will also descend upon St. Kitts and Nevis to attend the three-day summit.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said the Caribbean Investment Summit provides a unique opportunity for regional leaders to focus efforts on harmonizing their CBI programmes while at the same time ensuring that structures are in place for enhancing solidarity among the jurisdictions.

“As the market continues to grow amid political and economic tensions, the industry must take a holistic approach to ensure its longevity, and in doing so, must provide the appropriate fora to engage and stimulate the growing numbers of industry participants,” Prime Minister Harris stated at a recent press conference.

With St. Kitts and Nevis being a prime investment destination, Prime Minister Harris noted that he is optimistic about the opportunity for hundreds of developers and potential investors coming to the country to experience first-hand the many opportunities available in the twin island Federation.

Prime Minister Harris will deliver the keynote address during the summit on Thursday, May 17, while CEO of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) and Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Programmes Association (CIPA), Mr. Les Khan, will lead discussions on the topic “The Caribbean Model for Unity”.

The landmark summit is also expected to cover topics including embracing new technology for better CIPs; responsible conduct for service providers; key approaches to sustainable development and collaboration for a common cause.